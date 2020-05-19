Dr. James A. Adams



Dr. James A. Adams was born in Mason, TN on April 24, 1940 to the proud parents of Mr. & Mrs. William Henry Adams. He was nurtured by loving parents, who prayed for a preacher to be born into their family. God answered their prayers with a twelve-pound baby boy, whom they named James Allen Adams. He was gifted by God with talents of singing, teaching and preaching that have been shared across the country. During his life he was a talented musician that played for a variety of churches and singing groups. Dr. Adams was a 1959 graduate of Fayette Ware High School in Mason, TN.



At the age of twelve he accepted Christ at the Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Mason, TN under the leadership of Rev. J O Melton. As he grew older, he moved to Memphis, TN and united with Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Richard Lovelace. Dr. Adams served as a Deacon, President of the Pastor Aide Club, Sunday School Superintendent and a Trustee, that showed great commitment to God, his church and pastor.



On December 30, 1960 Dr. Adams married his high school sweetheart, Earline Whitmore. To this union three adorable children were born: Allen Wayne, Tonia Danette and Tena Arnette. Throughout his life he was an exemplary husband and father that believed in family and the church. Dr Adams knew the importance of a man working to take care of his family. He was employed at Fred Montesi Grocery Store, Schering Plough Inc, a Disc Jockey for KWAM and a driver for Durham Bus Company.



After his bus driving days were over, God spoke to him and said "James now is the time". It was an awesome day, July 6, 1966 when Dr. Adams accepted his call into the ministry and he devoted his life to becoming a full-time evangelist. He preached his first sermon on July 18, 1966 entitled, "I Must Preach". Shortly afterward God would lead him to be the become the pastor of the church where he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior, Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Mason, TN. In 1967 he was elected to be the Pastor of Hammond Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In 1974 he became the Pastor of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church. He remained faithful to both congregations until his demise.



Dr. Adams was a faithful member of the Memphis Minister's Association. In 1993 he was appointed Moderator of the Friendship District Association. In 1994 he was appointed Moderator of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. God continued to bless Dr. Adams as he became the President of the Tennessee Regular Baptist Mission and Education State Convention, as well as becoming the President of the Pastor's Division of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc.



Dr. James Allen Adams transitioned from this earthly life on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents William & Katie Adams; his siblings Eliza Whitley, Willie S. Yarbrough, Mary Ann Adams, Vernell Williams, Ruth O. Lewis, Bernie M. Bolds, Estella Grimes, Dorothy V McCulley, Corlene Mason, Moses Adams, William G. Adams, and Samuel Adams. He leaves a legacy of memories: his wife of fifty-nine years, Earline Adams; his son, Wayne Adams; two daughters, Tonia A.(Edward) Kilgo, and Tena A. (Paul) Harris; two grandsons, Jeremy DeAllen Adams, and JaAllen DeAndre Adams; one great-grandson, Jaxson ('Lil Dr.) Tyree Allen Adams; his sister Julia Mae Frazier,one daughter-in-law Pat Adams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



The following are the service arrangements for Dr. James A. Adams. Visitation Wednesday, May 20,2020, viewing 4-7 PM at Hammond Grove Baptist Church at 7924 Osborntown Road, Arlington, TN, 38002. Thursday, May 21, 2020 viewing 4-7 PM at St. Stephen Baptist Church at 4245 Walter K Singleton Parkway, Memphis, TN 38128. Friday May 22, 2020 Memorial service beginning at 6 PM at Hammond Grove Baptist Church 7924 Osborntown Road, Arlington, TN 38002. Home going Service Saturday, May 23, 2020 beginning at 11 AM at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 4245 Walter K Singleton Parkway, Memphis, TN 38128. The interment will be at Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the home going celebration.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we will be practicing social distancing and ask that all in attendance please wear your mask and gloves. Please follow the instructions of the funeral director and staff. Due to the COVID-19 stipulations, we can only allow ten people in the building at a time for viewing. There will be no gathering inside the church during the visitation. Please adhere to social gathering practices put in place at the church to help protect our community.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store