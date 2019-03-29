|
|
James (Jim) Adams
Memphis
James (Jim) F. Adams, 77, of Memphis, TN died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Adams. He leaves his brother, Glenn (Abbe) ; four children Jeanette Tulloh and Rebecca, Randy, and Kenny Adams; three step sons, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his mother in law; Eleanor McElroy and life partner; Gwen D. Irwin Celebration of life will be Sunday, March 31st at 5pm at Unity Masonic Lodge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 29, 2019