James "Boy" Adkison, Jr.James "Boy" Adkison, Jr. was born to James Lester and Jeanette W. Adkison and was called home May 3, 2020. James was a strong, loving, kind and caring soul who was a longtime employee of Wal-Mart. He was proceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his two daughters, Savannah Adkison and Joanna Adkison both of Middleburg, FL; sisters, Amanda L. Adkison and Rhonda J. Adkison Godoy both of Memphis, TN; half-brother, James "Bo" Frank Adkison; half-sisters, Patricia Cox and Brenda Metzner all of TX; host of nieces and nephews. All services are private.Munford Funeral HomeMunford Chapel(901) 837-0123