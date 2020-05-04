James "Boy" Adkison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Boy" Adkison, Jr.

James "Boy" Adkison, Jr. was born to James Lester and Jeanette W. Adkison and was called home May 3, 2020. James was a strong, loving, kind and caring soul who was a longtime employee of Wal-Mart. He was proceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his two daughters, Savannah Adkison and Joanna Adkison both of Middleburg, FL; sisters, Amanda L. Adkison and Rhonda J. Adkison Godoy both of Memphis, TN; half-brother, James "Bo" Frank Adkison; half-sisters, Patricia Cox and Brenda Metzner all of TX; host of nieces and nephews. All services are private.

Munford Funeral Home

Munford Chapel

(901) 837-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved