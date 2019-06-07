|
James Allen Bacon
West Memphis - James Allen Bacon, family man & entrepreneur, went to be with the Lord, June 1st, 2019. He was born in Caraway, Arkansas, to Therlo (Tob) & Vetrice Bacon. He attended Tech High School & shortly after, he married the love of his life, Claire Oliver Bacon. He joined the Army & was stationed in Korea. His hard-work & dedication only began after fulfilling his commitment to the military. He then returned to Memphis where he became a fireman & in his spare time, he did body work which lead to the opening of his first business, Southside Auto Parts in Memphis. After years of successively owning Southside, Jimmy decided in 1978 to make a venturesome business decision & open Bacon's Foreign Car Parts in West Memphis, Arkansas. Jimmy was a humanitarian & anyone who met him, felt his positive influence. He loved the Lord and his family too & always had an affirmative attitude. He leaves his wife Claire after 61 years of marriage as well as his 3 sons, Curtis Bacon (Holly)- Horseshoe Lake, Vance Bacon of Marion, Bruce Bacon (Holly)- West Memphis, who he built an in separable bond with once becoming business companions. Grandchildren, Tiffany Bacon Stevens (Zac) of Alabaster, AL, Amber Bacon-Revord (Josh) of Portland, OR, Delaney Bacon Harrison (David) of Cabot, AR, Summer Bacon of Horseshoe Lake, Justin Bacon & Jake Bacon of West Memphis. Great-Grandchildren, Jackson & Claire Stevens, Tucker & Avery-Claire Harrison. Also survived by his brothers, Wayne Bacon, Jack Bacon (Patty), Mackie Bacon (Linda) & Kenny Bacon. It was Jimmy's wish not to have a funeral or memorial service. He wanted family to gather & celebrate the gift of LIFE. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: West Memphis Fire Dept., 200 North 7th St., West Memphis, AR 72301 *Earmark on stub: Future Fire Dept. West end of Town (College Blvd.) Condolences may be sent to: 6130 U.S. Hwy 70 Marion, AR 72364.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019