James Allen Hungate
James Allen Hungate

Atoka - James Allen Hungate, a retired truck driver for Smart Courier, passed away at his residence in Atoka on July 8, 2020. Mr. Hungate was 75 years of age, a Marine Corps Veteran and of the Baptist faith.

He leaves his wife of 28 years, Patricia Ann Hungate; daughters, Sandra Snow, Malinda Hungate, Shirley (Joe) Pannell; sons, Michael Hungate, Donald Hungate, Daniel Griffin; sisters, Sue Fulks, Vickie Nelson; brother, Melvin Hungate; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Hungate was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Wilma Hungate; and a brother, Kenneth Hungate.

The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Monday, July 13. 2020. Interment will be at a later date in West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
