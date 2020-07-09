James Allen Hungate
Atoka - James Allen Hungate, a retired truck driver for Smart Courier, passed away at his residence in Atoka on July 8, 2020. Mr. Hungate was 75 years of age, a Marine Corps Veteran and of the Baptist faith.
He leaves his wife of 28 years, Patricia Ann Hungate; daughters, Sandra Snow, Malinda Hungate, Shirley (Joe) Pannell; sons, Michael Hungate, Donald Hungate, Daniel Griffin; sisters, Sue Fulks, Vickie Nelson; brother, Melvin Hungate; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Mr. Hungate was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Wilma Hungate; and a brother, Kenneth Hungate.
The family will receive friends at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel from 12pm until the service at 2pm on Monday, July 13. 2020. Interment will be at a later date in West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery in Memphis. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com