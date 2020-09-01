James Aubrey DeHartGermantown - James Aubrey DeHart, 74, of Germantown, TN passed away on August 31st, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hortense DeHart.Aubrey is survived by his sister, Yvonne Ashford; his nephew, Chris Wolfe; nieces, Diana Brumfield, Dawn Towles, Ashley Hoffman, Mandy Works; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, September 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.