James "Jim" Ayers Child
James "Jim" Ayers Child was born September 13th, 1953, in Glendora, California, and, while surrounded by an adoring family, passed away on January 16, 2020.
Jim's western roots influenced his love of nature which manifested by spending time outdoors fishing, deer hunting, and hiking. He also loved cooking for his family and spending quality Pawpaw time with his grandchildren.
Jim is a beloved partner, father, grandfather, and friend. The unconditional love and consistent support he provided to those around him was unparalleled.
Jim leaves behind his partner of 28 years, Jonell Scott; sons Jason Child and his wife Jenny, and James Valencia; stepdaughter Melissa Miller; stepsons Jacob Scott and Keven Scott; a sister, Deena Braun; brothers Vernon Child and Bill Child. His grandchildren, Justin Child (24) , Morgan Hughes (24), Gabe Child (21), Miller Sykes (16), Tucker Child (13), Rowhan Donovan-Scott (8), and Eli Clayton Scott (3) will remember him with love, respect, and admiration.
Family and close friends are invited to an intimate celebration of Jim's life on Saturday, January 24, at the home of Jason & Jenny Child. Contact Morgan Hughes, 901-871-2748 for details.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020