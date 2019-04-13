Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Covington Funeral Home
James Benjamin "Bob" Anthony, 91, passed away on Thursday, April 11 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14 at the Covington Funeral Home chapel with interment to follow in Covington Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Anthony was a retired dairy farmer, co-owner of Anthony's Greenhouse , a U. S. Navy veteran and a member of the Clopton United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Jean Anthony; one daughter, Tara Anthony of Atoka and three grandchildren, Hayden Anthony, Aaron Anthony and Landon Barnes. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 13, 2019
