|
|
James Boykin, Sr
Memphis - James Boykin, Sr., 91 took his peaceful journey home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 17, 2019. James was a retired veteran where he served in the Navy. Visitation Thursday September 26, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Location. 374 Vance Ave. Celebration of Life service Friday September 27, 2019 11:00 a.m. held at Temple of Deliverance Church of God In Christ 547 Mississippi Blvd. Burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. at 1:15 p.m. Bishop Milton R. Hawkins, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019