Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple of Deliverance Church of God In Christ
547 Mississippi Blvd.
Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:15 PM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd.
James Boykin Sr.

James Boykin Sr. Obituary
James Boykin, Sr

Memphis - James Boykin, Sr., 91 took his peaceful journey home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 17, 2019. James was a retired veteran where he served in the Navy. Visitation Thursday September 26, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Location. 374 Vance Ave. Celebration of Life service Friday September 27, 2019 11:00 a.m. held at Temple of Deliverance Church of God In Christ 547 Mississippi Blvd. Burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd. at 1:15 p.m. Bishop Milton R. Hawkins, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019
