1/
James Bridges Haire
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bridges Haire

Memphis - James Bridges Haire ("Jim"), age 72, passed away on November 23, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1948 in Memphis, Tennessee to Juanita Mae Haire and John Milton Haire, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Burke Haire; his daughter Emily Haire (Marty) Seaton; his son John Milton (Margaret) Haire III ("Trey"); his son Matthew Breen (Holly) Haire; his sister Nancy Haire Warren; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother Dan Milton Haire and sister Rebecca Anita Haire ("Becky"). Jim attended Germantown High School and Memphis State University, had a long career as a Certified Public Accountant and investment advisor, and was an avid runner, having completed multiple marathons.

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. In the interest of safety, a visitation will not be scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Madonna Learning Center in Memphis (https://www.madonna-learning.org/get-involved/donate/).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Canale Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved