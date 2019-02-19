Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
James Brigance
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Fisherville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Fisherville Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Fisherville Baptist Church Cemetery
James "Jim" Brigance Obituary
James "Jim" Brigance

Eads

James "Jim" Brigance, 86, passed away February 16, 2019. Jim was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church and retired from Sears and Roebuck after 26 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 1/2 years, Marie Brigance; one daughter, Elaine Berryhill (Lance); one son, Danny Brigance (Amy); three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Family will receive guests on Wednesday, February 20th from 10 am until funeral service starts at 11 am at Fisherville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fisherville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019
