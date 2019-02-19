|
James "Jim" Brigance
Eads
James "Jim" Brigance, 86, passed away February 16, 2019. Jim was a member of Fisherville Baptist Church and retired from Sears and Roebuck after 26 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 1/2 years, Marie Brigance; one daughter, Elaine Berryhill (Lance); one son, Danny Brigance (Amy); three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Family will receive guests on Wednesday, February 20th from 10 am until funeral service starts at 11 am at Fisherville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fisherville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019