Dr. James Butler Green, Jr., MD



83 passed away on Tuesday, November 24 at his vacation home at the gulf following complications from a lung disorder. Dr. Green, a native Memphian, was born on September 13, 1937. Following 12 years at Messick School he attended the University of Memphis, followed by earning his doctorate at the University of Tennessee School of Medicine. Dr. Green interned at the Methodist University Hospital and took a residency under Ralph Firestone Bowers at Kennedy Veterans Hospital. He was board certified in general and vascular surgery.



Dr. Green met the love of his life at age 16 when his golf instructor (Betty's uncle) paid him $5 to take out his visiting niece for the weekend. That summer the two started dating and were married the day after Dr. Green graduated from medical school.



Dr. Green served as a US naval surgeon at the rank of Lieutenant Commander for the 7th fleet aboard aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. After completing his tour of duty at Millington Naval Base, he practiced general surgery in the Methodist Hospital Systems in Memphis for 30 years. Dr. Green served as Chief of Surgery at Methodist North, was a staunch advocate of private healthcare, and was active in various local and national surgical organizations throughout his career. Dr. Green was a pioneer in laparoscopic surgery in Memphis. He retired in 1999, following which he travelled extensively with his wife Betty Green.



Dr. Green was a keen outdoorsman. An avid hunter, he had fond memories of his big game hunts in Africa and was a member of Cow Island Hunt Club for 25 years. He enjoyed snow skiing, and for 50 years was a regular golfer at Chickasaw Country Club. He was on the golf team when he attended the University of Memphis. He was a keeper of over three hundred azaleas, and it was his passion to see them in their full glory every spring. Dr. Green was also an active member of Christ Methodist Church, served for many years as a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship, and was a past president of his beloved Lamplighters Sunday School class.



The love of the Lord and family was what mattered most to Dr. Green. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. James Butler Green, SR and Villa Mae Carmack Green of Memphis, Tennessee. He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years Betty Brown Green of Memphis; 4 daughters (Elizabeth Green Blaylock (Alan) of Memphis, Susan Green Thompson (Tripp) of Memphis, Katy Green Moore of Richmond, Virginia and Jennifer Green Spink (Colie) of London, England); 12 grandchildren (Lauren Blaylock, Whitt Thompson(Caroline), Shields Thompson, Ann Douglass Thompson, Katy Butler Thompson, Mary Elizabeth Moore, Charles Moore, Claire Moore, Jeff Moore, Shep Spink, Josephine Spink and Sophia Spink); and 3 great-grandchildren (Heidi Marie Thompson, Weston Thompson and Bridger Thompson). He was a true family man throughout his married life.



Due to the pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2021. Donations can be made to Christ Methodist Church-Bouknight Fund (4488 Poplar Avenue Memphis, Tennessee 38117) or to Christ Methodist Day School (411 South Grove Park Memphis, Tennessee 38117)









