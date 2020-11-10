1/
James C. "Jamie" Fite Jr.
James C. "Jamie" Fite, Jr.

James C. "Jamie" Fite, Jr., an Off Loader for FedEx, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital. He was 61 years of age and attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene.

Jamie leaves his mother, Juanita Fite; a sister, Heather Fite, and a brother, Clint Fite. He was predeceased by his father, James C. Fite, Sr. and his companion of many years, Jodie Cannon.

A visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12pm until the service at 2pm. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

The family requests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
NOV
12
Service
02:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
