James C. "Jamie" Fite, Jr.
James C. "Jamie" Fite, Jr., an Off Loader for FedEx, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital. He was 61 years of age and attended Crossroads Church of the Nazarene.
Jamie leaves his mother, Juanita Fite; a sister, Heather Fite, and a brother, Clint Fite. He was predeceased by his father, James C. Fite, Sr. and his companion of many years, Jodie Cannon.
A visitation will be held at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12pm until the service at 2pm. Interment will follow in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.
The family requests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society
. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com