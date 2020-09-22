James C. Haley



Memphis - James C. Haley, 78, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.



Now in the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, he leaves his beloved wife Lizzie and two children daughter Jacqueline (Walter) and son James C. Haley ll (Cynthia) and 9 grandchildren.



After graduating from Hamilton High School in 1960, he attended Lemoyne Owen, Trevecca-Nazarene and University of Memphis.



He embarked his career as a Broker for NACA and a Retired Memphis City Schools Teacher.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Centenary United Methodist Church 584 E. McLemore Ave.



The burial will immediately follow at New Park Cemetery.









