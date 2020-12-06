1/
James Campbell
James Campbell

Memphis - James Campbell, 79, of Memphis, TN passed away December 5, 2020. Mr. Campbell was a Presbyterian and loved watching his granddaughters play soccer and lacrosse and his nephew and great-nephew racing with Campbell Racing. He was predeceased by his parents, Clara Elizabeth Campbell and Nathan Campbell; sister, Gwin McGee; brother, Gerald Campbell; niece, Diane Campbell. He is survived by his wife, Janice Campbell; daughter, Lorie Campbell-Nowlin (Michael) of Munford, TN; two grandchildren, Maigon-Campbell Nowlin of Cape Girardeau, MO and Britani Campbell- Nowlin of Munford, TN; sister, JoAnn Rimer of Memphis, TN; nieces and nephews, Johnny Campbell (Ginny), Debi Carter (Ronnie), Riki Forbess, Bill Oglesby, Patti Barber (Mike), Charlie McGee. The family is honoring his request to not have a funeral service. The family asks any memorials be made to Dr. Vaena at West Cancer Clinic.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
