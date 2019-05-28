Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
James Carey "Jim" Ashley


1934 - 2019
James Carey "Jim" Ashley Obituary
James "Jim" Carey Ashley

Memphis - James "Jim" Carey Ashley, age 84, passed away May 24, 2019.

James Carey (Jim) Ashley was born on September 28, 1934 in Union City, Tennessee to Carey and Ann Ashley who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra Roush Ashley, and his son, Cary Brent Ashley and daughter, Candi Dawn Ashley of Tampa, FL. He graduated from Obion County High School, where he played drums in the marching band, and then from Murray State University. He participated in track and field at both schools. After graduation, he worked for the Corp of Engineers and then for S&W Construction which is where he learned all facets of the construction business. He spent his life in the construction business working with Norfleet Ashley Construction, as president of Argo Construction Corporation, and as owner of James C. Ashley Associates. He was patient when car accidents happened; most often saying "That could happen to anyone." He served as the coach of Brent's basketball teams for one year at Auburndale School as well as in recreation center leagues. He was an avid Alabama football fan.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a service celebrating his Life to begin at 2:30 p.m.

All services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019
