James (Jim) Carlton MooreJames (Jim) Carlton Moore died August 15th at St.Francis Hospital from complications after surgery. He was born February 5th, 1938 in Tupelo, MS. He graduated from Whitehaven High in 1956 and Christian Brothers College in 1963.Jim retired from W.R.Grace and was the former owner of Walnut Grove Wine & Sprits. He was predeceased by his Mother and Stepfather, Polly and Ed Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Burleigh Moore; son, Jimmy Moore; daughter, Cynthia Moore Sengel (Jason); and grandsons Noel and Devan Sengel.In light of the current health climate, the family will have a private service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.