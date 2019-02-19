James Caruthers Williamson



Memphis, TN



James Caruthers Williamson passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Jim was born October 27, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Rowland Williamson and Katherine Louise Caruthers Williamson. His maternal grandfather, James Carter Caruthers, was an editor at the Commercial Appeal during the time that the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service (1923) for its courageous attitude in the handling of news in reference to the operations of the Ku Klux Klan. His paternal grandfather, Reverend Doctor C H Williamson was the minister of First Presbyterian Church in the early 1900s who conducted outdoor services in Court Square over several years.



His parents preceded him in death, also his sister Harriet Louise Williamson Thorp. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jacqueline Newman Williamson; daughter Lin Coleman of Raleigh, NC; daughter Mary Baucum (Todd) of Enterprise, AL; daughter Jennifer Wilson (Mark) also of Memphis; nine grandchildren and their spouses, and one great grandson.



He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1944. He served in the US Navy during WWII. His carrier, the USS Belleau Wood, was in Tokyo Bay at the time of the Japanese surrender.



He graduated from Southwestern College (Rhodes) in 1950 and from the University of Illinois in 1952 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Buckeye Cellulose in Memphis for 40 years.



Married in 1951 to Jacqueline Newman, he and his wife have been members of Evergreen Presbyterian Church since 1956 where he was an elder and long time choir member. A trained baritone, Jim also sang with the Memphis Symphony Chorus and Opera Memphis.



By his very nature, he was a quintessential gentleman; always yielding to the needs of others above his own; strong in principle and integrity over the course of his life while maintaining a spirit of kindness and compassion.



The visitation will held from 12:30 p.m., February 20, 2019 until the service time at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019