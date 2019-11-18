Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Burial
Following Services
Floydsburg Cemetery
James Charles Stockard Jr.

James Charles Stockard, Jr.

Louisville, KY - James Charles Stockard, Jr., age 72, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Louisville, KY, after a short illness.

After attending Memphis State and Ohio State Universities, he worked in management in transportation and warehousing.

James was a veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a Presbyterian and was strengthened by his faith. He was a Mason.

He loved his family and friends first, his horses, his cars, and music.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Boyd Andrews Stockard and son, James Andrews Stockard and his wife Audra Baker who live in Powder Springs, GA. Also surviving is his sister Brenda Bosheers and her husband Glenn, sister-in-law, Arrena Cheek and her husband Dr Richard Cheek of Memphis, TN, and sister-in-law, Margaret Dee White and her husband Jerry White of Columbia, TN; Cousins, nieces, and nephews…..he loved them all.

Funeral Services for James will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12. p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are welcomed to the donor's in memory of James.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
