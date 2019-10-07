|
James Charleton Drew, Jr.
Mountain View, AR - James Charleton Drew, Jr., age 72, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Batesville, Arkansas. James was born on July 26, 1947, in Grand Junction, Tennessee. He served in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine Corporal and was retired from the Memphis Lamp Plant. James was a longtime resident of Mountain View, Arkansas.
James was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Dixie Drew and his sister, Joann Cupples.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and children Tammi Nelson and James "Jimmy" C. Drew, III (Laura) and step-children, Lewis Hansen (Valerie), Judy McLaughlin, Jeff Hansen (Lisa), and Eric Hansen (Heather). He leaves 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Charlie Drew (Linda) and sisters, Billie Shealy, Roberta Smith, Barbara Gray (Steven) and Betty Callahan (Capt. Mike).
There will be a memorial service at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Forest Hill - Irene in Germantown, Tennessee on October 25, 2019, 1:15 PM followed by a military interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in James' memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 7, 2019