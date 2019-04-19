Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
James Conway Dye, 82, entered into rest on April 15, 2019 in Southaven, MS. Mr. Dye was a retired Civil Engineer and a member of Goodman Road Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Dye and 3 daughters, Glynis (Ron) Blackard, Catrina Taubken and Constance Dye-Hardin. Visitation with his family will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:00-10:00 am with service following at 10:00 am at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019
