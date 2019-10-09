|
James Cook Newsom, also known as Cookie, Bro with the Fro, & Mister Father James lost his life prematurely due to a rare neurodegenerative disease on October 8, 2019, at his home in Memphis surrounded by family, friends, and music. James was a lifelong Memphian born on October 20, 1954. He attended Georgia Tech University, ultimately graduating from Memphis State University in 1978 with a degree in Sociology. During his time at Memphis State, he developed an interest in religious history and began his work in ministry with Young Life. After graduation, James joined the family business with his father at Berclair Insurance Agency.
After years of lay ministry, James responded to his calling and obtained Masters of Divinity at Memphis Theological Seminary and a Certificate of Anglican Studies at The University of the South, Sewanee. He was ordained an Episcopal priest in the Diocese of West Tennessee on August 9, 2008. Following his ordination, James served as Vicar at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Covington, Tennessee, followed by seven years as beloved Chaplain at St. George's Independent School Memphis Campus. ""Mister Father James"" enjoyed teaching and mentoring the many children whose lives he touched; he often played his guitar and joyfully sang as part of his ministry. James worked at St. George's until his retirement and continued visiting often. He particularly enjoyed delivering chocolate coins for Saint Nicholas Day.
James will especially be remembered for his wry humor, wit, calm wisdom, ability to bark like a dog, competitive game playing, love of food and wine, and his special connection to music. ""Sweet Baby James"" was a staple he sang at bedtime while putting his children to sleep. James' passion for music led him to countless live performances over the years. James and his love Patti planned to attend two concerts in the last week of his life -- instead surrounding themselves with music and laughter with their friends and family at home. ""Cookie"" adored his grandchildren and beamed every time he laid eyes on them. James loved reading, puzzles, and traveling -- especially to the beach. He was fond of trivial facts and had the uncanny ability to employ song lyrics into any conversation. James mixed the perfect margarita and French 75 -- which will forever be a hallmark of family gatherings. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather to his large blended family. A joy of his life was being able to baptize six grandchildren. James was everyone's trusted friend and spiritual guide, even through his final moments.
James was preceded in death by his parents Sarah and William A. Newsom. James is survived by his loving wife Patti, daughters Hannah Phillips (Wes, Miles, & Clara) and Leah Jaynes (Michael, Lexy, & Kaelyn), bonus daughters Carrie Wills (Nathanael, Lela, & Poppy), Melissa Romero (Carlos, Etta, & Soledad), and Olivia Lawson (Cody Woods), bonus son Alex Lawson, siblings Bill Newsom (Sondra), Andrea Wills (Ed), and Julia Newsom (Lena), former spouse Suzanne Sheffield (Chris) and his devoted dog Hilde.
A Memorial Service and Requiem Eucharist will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace St. Luke's Episcopal Church, followed by a festive celebratory reception at the Church. James will be laid to rest through natural burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations may by made in memory of James to Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee, Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, MSA Coalition, and the Brain Support Network.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019