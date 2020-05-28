James Dale Fitzgibbon



Bartlett - James Dale Fitzgibbon, 76, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mr. Fitzgibbon was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Sidney Fitzgibbon; his mother, Juanita Fitzgibbon; and a baby that he and his wife lost before birth. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Roberson(Joey); son, James Fitzgibbon(Bethany); son, John Fitzgibbon(Jennifer); grandchildren: Haylee Roberson, Emily Roberson, Sidney Fitzgibbon, James Randall Fitzgibbon, Annabeth Fitzgibbon, Ellie Fitzgibbon, Ava Fitzgibbon, Caleb Fitzgibbon, and Liam Fitzgibbon; and his brother, David Fitzgibbon(Deborah). Mr. Fitzgibbon served our country in the U.S. Army. He loved the Lord and was a member of Bartlett Baptist Church. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren; they were the light of his world. In his free time, he had an interest in cars and loved to go camping. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, all at Bartlett Baptist Church. A private family committal service will be at Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery following the service.









