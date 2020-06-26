James Dalton Peyton



Germantown - James D. Peyton died on June 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



He was born in Corinth, Mississippi on May 27, 1933, the son of Eli and Ruby Peyton. He graduated from Corinth High School and attended Memphis State University after serving in the Air Force and in the Korean War.



James was the founder and President of Memphis-based Beauty Products.



He was also an avid hunter and guide and managed "Peyton Place Duck Club" in Fair Oaks, Arkansas in the late 60's and 70's. James loved his Memphis Tigers and was a season ticket holder for many years.



A man of great faith, James exemplified the principles of Christ in his daily life and especially in his interactions with others.



He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Margaret McCullar Peyton. He is survived by his two sons, James Robert "Beau" Peyton (Allison) of Germantown, and Jonathan Gilbert Peyton of Memphis, five grandchildren, Caroline Rose Peyton (Dean) of Memphis, James Robert Peyton II (Kaycie) of Memphis, Christian Alexander Peyton of Washington D.C., Christopher Dalton Peyton of Memphis and Benjamin Gilbert Peyton of Blacksburg, Virginia and his great-grandson, William Archer Clement of Memphis.



The family asks that you remember James with a donation to the University of Memphis Tiger Scholarship fund.



There will be a private graveside service at Memorial Park on Poplar on Thursday, July 2, at 10:30 AM.









