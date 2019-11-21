|
|
James Daniel Runyan
James Daniel Runyan, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at his home in Arlington, TN. He was born in Detroit, MI on June 10, 1939 to James F. Runyan and Claris Beckett. James' first wife, Elizabeth S. McFall, preceded him in death July 7, 2003.
He received his Associates Degree from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, MI and worked as a tool and die engineer. He moved to Memphis in 1977 to start his own company, Quality Engineering &Tool Co. He closed the company upon his retirement. James attended Bolton United Methodist Church where he was an active member.
Mr. Runyan is survived by his second wife of ten years, Faye Runyan; two daughters, Sally Ann Runyan, Sandra Lynn Runyan; sons, Nickey Sewell and Ronnie Mac Sewell; grandchildren, Pierce Runyan, Lanie Sewell, Austin Sewell, Tori Steely, Taylor Sewell, Nathan Sewell, Jaci Sewell, Amos Sewell, Quincie Sewell; sister, Sue Bain; brothers, Joe and Jack Runyan; sister-in-law, Marianne Rio and other family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 10:00am until 11:00am with memorial services immediately following at Bolton United Methodist Church, 7237 Brunswick Rd. Arlington, TN 38002.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested any memorials be sent to Bolton United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019