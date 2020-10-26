1/
James David "Jd" Douglas
James "JD" David Douglas

James "JD" David Douglas, 78, passed away October 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. JD was born on May 22, 1942 in Cedar Grove, TN to Doyle and Virginia Douglas. He served in the Marine Corp from 1960-1964 at the start of the Vietnam War as a crew chief/gunner with Archie's Angels. He joined the Memphis Police Department in 1965 and retired in 1992 as Commander over the Homicide Division. After retiring, JD started his own private investigation agency; served as technical advisor for movies such as John Grisham's "The Client"; as well as an expert witness in several trials including cases under the Supreme Court; coached his kids in softball and baseball; and served as president of the Woodstock Saddle Club. He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle; his mother, Virginia; his wife, Peggy; son, Scott; brother, Raymond. He is survived by his sons, Spencer Douglas and Doug Smith (Whitney); daughters, Jere Sawyer, Sadie Jones and Taylor Post; brothers, Dennis (Pat) Douglas and Tony Douglas; sister, Carolyn Flanigan; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday (Oct 29) from 5:00pm - 8:00pm with a service Friday at 1:00pm at the Millington Chapel with interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
