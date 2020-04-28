|
|
Pastor James "J.C." Davis Sr.
Memphis - Pastor James "J.C." Davis Sr. 89 years of age. Died April 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Annie Mae Davis ; seven children, Dr. James Davis, Jr., Henry J. Davis, Ralph Davis, Ms. Daytrell Davis, Larry D. Davis, Darrel G. Davis, Dr. Reginald F. Davis and 16 grandchildren 15 great grandchildren. one sister Mr. and Mrs. Viola Hardy. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Nollies M.B. Church 10450 Feathers Chapel Dr, Oakland, TN 38060. From 3- 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be private. Interment McCulley Cemetery, Oakland, Tn. Mabone Funeral Home,LLC 901-465-2222; please visit our website for condolences; WWW.MaboneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020