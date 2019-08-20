Services
Second Baptist Church
4680 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38117
James Donald "Don" Miller

James Donald "Don" Miller Obituary
James Donald "Don" Miller

Memphis - On August 17, James Donald Miller (Don), 83, was called home to be with his Lord & Savior and to be re-united with his beloved wife of 64 years, Joyce who passed last year of Alzheimer's. Don was a devoted husband and selfless caregiver to Joyce for 10+ years. He was a lieutenant in the army and spent his career as CPA. He was the VP of Finance for United Inns even though he called himself a bookkeeper. He was selfless, humble, kind and a blessing to everyone who met him. He was faithful & valued member of Second Baptist Church which he loved for 54 years. He was a Deacon and served as Treasurer and loved by all. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Rhonda Cheyne (Gary) and Cherie Lamb (Milton), four grandchildren: Mandi Lewis, Stephanie Morris, Amy Preddy, Tripp Lamb and four great grandchildren. He was a light in darkness for many people and reflected Jesus in everything he did. He was always looking for ways to help and concerned for others even up to his last moments. He will be missed greatly and leaving a space hard to fill. Service to be held Thursday August 22 at Second Baptist Church 4680 Walnut Grove Rd. with visitation at 11:00 am and service at noon. Immediately followed by funeral procession at Memorial Park South Woods at 5585 Hacks Cross Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019
