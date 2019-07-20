|
James Douglas "Jim" Boyette
Memphis - James Douglas "Jim" Boyette, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Memphis, TN.
He leaves his beloved wife and best friend of 35 years, Patricia (Barnett) Boyette. He is survived by his daughter, Mischelle Boyette Gatewood (Harold) of Memphis, TN and his step-daughter Constance Hill of Southaven, MS. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Stephanie Turner (Chris), Maisie Ballard, Rena Wilson (Billy) and Samantha Hill, as well as three great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his grandson Caleb R Dowdy. He is survived by his brother William Boyette (Gay) of Lewisburg, MS.
Born and raised in Memphis, he was the son of Mike and Martha Boyette. Jim graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1959; he went on to recieve a BFA from Memphis College of Art. Pat and Jim were active members of Berclair Church of Christ, but previously attended Norris Road CoC in Memphis.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Somerville Church of Christ on July 27, 2019 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:
Mid-South Food Bank, 239 S Dudley St Memphis, TN 38104; www.midsouthfoodbank.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 20, 2019