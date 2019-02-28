|
James E. Dickenson, Sr.
Memphis, TN
James E. Dickenson, Sr. , fell asleep with his sons at his side on Monday night. He awoke face to face with Jesus. Born July 15, 1930 to Forest and Una Dickenson, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Anna Kathryn Tipton Dickenson. Jim is survived by his sons Forest T. (Denise) and James E., Jr. He leaves his legacy to his grandchildren: Amanda, Julianna, Austin, Alicia and Edward. Also to his great-granddaughters Alaina and Anastasi'a (who is on the way!) He also is survived by in-laws Ralph (Mary Ann) Tipton, Peggy Bright and a host of nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. Soon after graduating high school, he devoted 4 years to the Air Force. Afterwards, he completed his BBA at Memphis State where he met his wife, Kathryn. It was there that they began their 52 year long journey together. Jim served as President and Treasurer of Calvary Rescue Mission for over 30 years and was recently named Board Member Emeritus. Involved in many hobbies, he included his sons and grandchildren in all of them, especially fishing! The visitation for Jim will be held at Redeemer Evangelical Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. A graveside ceremony will be held afterwards at Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Calvary Rescue Mission in James E. Dickenson, Sr.'s honor, located at 960 South 3rd Street, 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 28, 2019