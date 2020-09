Or Copy this URL to Share

Bartlett - James E. Ferguson, 69, of Bartlett, passed away September 23rd. He is survived by his wife, Laqueta; sons, Rob and Brett; and granddaughters, Grace, Reagan, and Greer. The funeral service will be held Friday, September 25th, at 10a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 6325 Raleigh Lagrange Road.









