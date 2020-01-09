|
James E. Hayslip
Bartlett - James E. Hayslip, 85, of Bartlett, Tennessee died Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by daughter Sharon Hayslip Veglio (Albert), son Steve Hayslip (Kathy), grandchildren Katie Veglio, Karrie Veglio Matthew (Brian), Andrew Hayslip, Elizabeth Hayslip, Paul Hayslip (Britney). A lifelong Memphian, James Hayslip was a well-respected educator, serving as teacher, coach, and principal at schools across Shelby County for 44 years. He received numerous awards, which included Shelby County Schools Administrator of the Year, Educator of the Year, and being named to the Shelby County Hall of Fame. A proud tiger graduate, Mr. Hayslip was inducted into the University of Memphis Athletic Hall of Fame. He served as official scorekeeper for Tiger basketball for more than 50 years and worked as a statistician for every Liberty Bowl since the event arrived in Memphis in 1965. He was inducted into the Memphis Amateur Athletics Sports Hall of Fame. He loved antique cars, serving as president of several Mid-South car clubs over the years. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, January 13th at 11am at Bartlett Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020