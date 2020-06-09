James (Jim) E. Turner, DDS
James (Jim) E. Turner, DDS passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. He was born July 23, 1934 to Alice and Ernest G. Turner and graduated from Messick High School, Southwestern and University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. In 1960 he entered the U.S. Air Force and served for 3 years. He then joined the faculty at the UT College of Dentistry as a Fellow in Oral Pathology and later became Professor and Chairman of the Department of Biologic and Diagnostic Sciences. He received many honors during this time including - excellence in Teaching, Outstanding Faculty Awards, Memphis Dental Society's Humanitarian of the Year Award. In 1998 he was appointed Professor Emeritus in the Department of Biologic and Diagnostic Sciences. In June of 1960 he married Kay Wooten of Covington, TN and shared 60 beautiful years together. They had 3 wonderful children, Jill Levesque (John), John Turner (Jennifer) and Mary Anita Burke (Matt) and 6 perfect grandchildren, Lauren and Claire Levesque, Daniel and Lily Turner and Drew and Sophia Burke. All of whom were everything to him. He is also survived by his wife, Kay and his sister, Mary Alice Turner of Memphis. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Alice Turner and sister, Halley Turner Neal. He enjoyed several hobbies during his younger years and into retirement. His favorite was his vegetable garden in Munford and he also loved golf and later in retirement he took art lessons and painted many pictures. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 10:30 am at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, TN. A reception for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 13 from 12:30 - 3:00 pm in Munford at the Turner Home at 470 Tipton Road and Sunday, June 14 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the Levesque home at 1958 Peabody Street Memphis, TN. Please come to visit and share your precious memories of our husband, Dad and Papa. The family requests that any memorials be sent to Alzheimer's Association TN Chapter 478 Craighead Street #200, Nashville, TN 37204 or the Memphis Zoo Development Office 2000 Prentiss Place, Memphis, TN 38112. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhomecom
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.