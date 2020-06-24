James Edgar Wiley



Arlington, TX - James Edgar Wiley passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 71 at his home in Arlington, Tennessee. Jim was born on August 30, 1948 in Stuttgart, Arkansas. He retired from the Memphis Police after 25 years as an officer/helicopter pilot, and started Med-Care Ambulance, Inc., working as co-owner and CEO for 25 years. He pursued other careers throughout his life, including flight instructor, truck driver, and commercial pilot for a construction company. Jim was an avid duck hunter, a Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, and more recently a dedicated member of Faith United Methodist Church and a loyal brother in the Masonic Lodge in Arlington,.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents Dayle Wiley and Savilla Wiley Harper. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Wiley of Arlington, TN; his siblings, Robert Wiley (Eileen Wiley) of Nesbit, MS, Lynn Wiley Milam (Burt Milam) of Atoka, TN, and Shannon Wiley (Nora Wiley) of Atlanta, GA; his children, Dayle Wiley (Chasity Bacon-Wiley) of Cavalier, ND, Michael Wiley (Rachel Wiley) of Oakland, TN, Nicole Wiley Wilson (Robert Wilson) of Collierville, TN, Amanda Wiley of Arlington, TN and Elisabeth Rachel Wiley of Memphis, TN; as well as ten grandchildren.



Family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133. Memorials may be sent to the Masonic Lodge of Arlington or to Faith United Methodist Church of Oakland, TN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store