James Edward Bradley
James Edward Bradley, 78, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1941 in McEwen, Tennessee to Cleveland and Mabel Bradley. He was a Navy Veteran.
James is survived by his dedicated wife Betty, children Kevin (Carolyn), Stacey and Jon; grandchildren Jeremy and Jonathan, and great-grandchildren Jeremiah And Cadence. He also leaves behind several sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and church friends.
Services will be Thursday October 17, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 10 AM, burial immediately following at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 16th at Jeffersons Mortuary, Millington, TN from 5 PM to 7 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019