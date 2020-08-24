James Edward Cahill, Jr.



Senatobia - James Edward Cahill, Jr., a native and life-long resident of Senatobia, MS, died August 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Estelle McCormick Cahill and James E. Cahill, both members of pioneer Tate County families. Jim attended the local schools, graduating from Senatobia City High School where he excelled in football. He was selected to the Mississippi All-Star Football Team. He attended Centre College in Danville, KY, where he became a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He played on the undefeated Centre College football team and was later inducted in Centre College Hall of Fame. Jim received his undergraduate degree and law degree from Ole Miss. He practiced law in Senatobia where he served as City Judge for several years. Jim was also in business with his father in Cahill Oil Company. Jim was director of the Peoples Bank in Senatobia later the local 1st Tennessee Bank. He was a life-time active member of Senatobia Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and later Elder. Jim was a long-time member of the Senatobia Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. Recently he completed 50 years of perfect attendance. He was in the MS National Guard and later transferred to the Army JAG Unit retiring as Colonel. For the 50 years of its existence, Jim was active in volunteering at Magnolia Heights School particularly in its athletic program. He never missed a Magnolia Heights High School Football game in 50 years and regularly reported in all sports to the newspapers. The football field at the school is named after him, and he was inducted in the inaugural Magnolia Heights Hall of Fame in 2020. Jim enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Back Acres Country Club where he was a long-time member. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Wooten Cahill. He is survived by his wife, Pat Reid Cahill (her son Jeff Reid) and his two sons, James E. Cahill, III (Heidi) of Austin, TX and Lawrence W. Cahill (Bridgette) of Senatobia, and his grandchildren, Olivia McCormick Cahill of Austin, Mollie, Walker and McCormick Cahill and Avery and Addison McIver, all of Senatobia, and his sister Eleanor Cahill of Senatobia and Jackson, TN. Internment services will be held in Bethesda Cemetery, Senatobia, MS at 4 pm on Wednesday, August 26 and are open to the public. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be sent to Magnolia Heights School, One Chief's Drive, Senatobia, MS 38668 or Senatobia Presbyterian Church, 431 W Main Street, Senatobia, MS 38668. The family wishes to thank Jim's many friends for their prayers and kind expressions of concern during his illness. Pate-Jones Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store