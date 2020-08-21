James Edward Killman
James Edward Killman, 89, passed away August 19, 2020. James was born in Memphis in 1931 and attended Memphis State College. He was a dedicated and loyal employee of Benno Friedman for over 50 years. James had many interests, including the desire to know how things worked. He was known for taking things apart, and sometimes having his own unique way of putting them back together again. In 1984 James wrote a computer program for his Commodore computer for a numeric palindrome that was published in the Ahoy magazine.
James never said anything bad about anyone. He took pride in his work. He knew when to be quiet. He did not want charity; he wanted to work for whatever he received.
Donations may be sent to Saint Jude Research Hospital, MIFA, or the charity of the donor's choice
.