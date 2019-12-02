Resources
James Edward "Jim" McKee

James Edward "Jim" McKee Obituary
James "Jim" Edward McKee

Memphis - James "Jim" Edward McKee, 81, of Memphis TN left this world to meet his Savior and run the streets of gold on November 30, 2019. He leaves his loving wife of 59 years, Marty McKee and daughter, Kim Hailey. Jim graduated from Treadwell High School where he was the captain and quarterback of the football team and also the pitcher for the baseball team. Jim received scholarships from Vanderbilt University where he was also the quarterback of the football team and pitcher for the baseball team. Jim was head commander of Vandy's Army ROTC. After graduation, he went to serve his country enlisting as a 2nd Lieutenant. During the Army, he was a paratrooper, Captain of the Screaming Eagles football team, where he later coached. Jim was also a great athlete. He won seven National Handball Championships. He never played a game just to play. He played the game to win and he did. Mr. McKee was in Army Intelligence. In this lifetime he worked for 1st Tennessee Bank and Menard Gates and Mathis Insurance and Data Communications where he helped develop computer systems for TV stations. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home with the funeral to begin at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in the Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Central Church, 2005 E. Winchester Blvd. Collierville TN 38017 or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
