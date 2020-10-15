1/
Byhalia, MS - Jim was called by the Lord on October 14, 2020 to join his parents, James and Elizabeth Swift, sister, Anne Pillow, and brother, Rick Swift. He is survived by his brother, Gerry Swift. Jim leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Hall Swift, his daughter, Cheryl McKenzie (Mike), and son, Bart Swift (Alicia). He has 5 grandchildren, Morgan Pittman (Logan), Weston Thompson (Morgan K), Benjamin, Andrew, and Daniel Swift, and a great granddaughter, Reese Elizabeth Pittman. Visitation will be at Collierville Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at West Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
