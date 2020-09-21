1/1
James "J.d." Ellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "J.D." Ellis

Dallas - James D. "J.D." Ellis, 49, passed away August 22nd of complications from pneumonia. The son of Catherine and John D.Ellis, he graduated from Harding Academy in Memphis, TN and attended Southern Methodist University. He made Dallas, TX his home for many years. He was a sales consultant for Neiman Marcus stores and was honored on many occasions for sales achievements. He is preceded in death by his father, John D. Ellis of Houston, TX and survived by his mother, Catherine G. Crouch of Lake Lanier, Georgia, his brother, Michael V. Ellis of Houston, stepfather Samuel R. Crouch of Lake Lanier, GA and stepmother Danielle Ellis of Houston, TX. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00AM at Sparkman Hillcrest.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved