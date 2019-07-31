Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
James Ellis Crook Obituary
James Ellis Crook

Millington - James E. Crook, 86, passed away in Memphis on July 27, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Millington. He is survived by wife Sybil Crook, daughter, Elise Dumser (Tom), son, Mike Crook (Suzy); five sisters, 2 brothers, four grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Mr. Crook was a veteran of the Korean war.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:30~11:00 am with service at 11:00 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington. 901-872-3375
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019
