|
|
James Ellis Crook
Millington - James E. Crook, 86, passed away in Memphis on July 27, 2019. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Millington. He is survived by wife Sybil Crook, daughter, Elise Dumser (Tom), son, Mike Crook (Suzy); five sisters, 2 brothers, four grandchildren three great-grandchildren. Mr. Crook was a veteran of the Korean war.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:30~11:00 am with service at 11:00 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington. 901-872-3375
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 31, 2019