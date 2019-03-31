|
|
James Ellis Huey
Southaven, MS
James Ellis Huey, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. James was a United States Marine whom served in the Vietnam War. He loved motorcycles and loved to ride. James was a truck driver for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emit Ellis and Virginia Marie, and a step brother, James "Butch" Brown. James leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Vickie Lynn Clark Huey; two sons, Christopher Mark Huey and Jonathan Michael Huey; my girls, Gina Moore Waldrop and Britney Stephenson Harlan, and four sisters, Martha Huey Ringley, Eunice "Pete" Huey, Vickie Lee Huey, and Dixie Huey Rodgers. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 31, 2019