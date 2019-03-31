Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Huey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ellis Huey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Ellis Huey Obituary
James Ellis Huey

Southaven, MS

James Ellis Huey, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. James was a United States Marine whom served in the Vietnam War. He loved motorcycles and loved to ride. James was a truck driver for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emit Ellis and Virginia Marie, and a step brother, James "Butch" Brown. James leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Vickie Lynn Clark Huey; two sons, Christopher Mark Huey and Jonathan Michael Huey; my girls, Gina Moore Waldrop and Britney Stephenson Harlan, and four sisters, Martha Huey Ringley, Eunice "Pete" Huey, Vickie Lee Huey, and Dixie Huey Rodgers. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Center Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brantley Funeral Home
Download Now