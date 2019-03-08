|
James Elmer Yearwood
Mountain Home, AR
James E. Yearwood was born on October 19, 1931, and passed away on March 3, 2019. Jim was a resident of Mountain Home, AR. He was retired from the Internal Revenue Service Center in Memphis.
His wife, Shirley Park Yearwood, preceded Jim in death. He is survived by two sons, John Yearwood (Pat) and Charles Yearwood; his grandchildren, Shannon Hart, Christi Kubis, Erin Ryan (Terry) and Cynthia Yearwood. Eleven great-grandchildren (Kelsey, Allyson, John Dixon, Victoria, Anna Grace, Patrick, Tiarrah, Jacob, McKinley Lucas, & Henry) also survive him.
Funeral service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Hill - East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis TN 38133.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions made to Oasis of Hope, c/o Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis 38018, or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 8, 2019