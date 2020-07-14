1/
James F. "Buddy" Bowles, 93, passed Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, a member of the Shriners, Masons and Scottish Rites. Buddy also became an avid golfer after his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and by wives, Anna Elizabeth Bowles and Margie Ann Bowles. Buddy is survived by, wife Mevolene Rippy; daughters, Trudy Ferguson (James D. "Jim", husband who recently passed away) and Carla Stagg (William "Bill"); sister, Joann Williams; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16 from 1-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
