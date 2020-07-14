1/
James F. "Buddy" Bowles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James F. "Buddy" Bowles, 93, passed Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Church, a member of the Shriners, Masons and Scottish Rites. Buddy also became an avid golfer after his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and by wives, Anna Elizabeth Bowles and Margie Ann Bowles. Buddy is survived by, wife Mevolene Rippy; daughters, Trudy Ferguson (James D. "Jim", husband who recently passed away) and Carla Stagg (William "Bill"); sister, Joann Williams; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 16 from 1-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
02:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family Funeral Care Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved