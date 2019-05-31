|
|
James F. Tarbutton
Cleveland - James F. Tarbutton, age 70 OF Cleveland, MS passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, MS.
James was born in 1948, to Grady and Artis Weaver Tarbutton in Tuscumbia, AL.
He is survived by his brother Grady, sister-in-law Lana Tarbutton of Eugene OR and nephews Ben (Portland, OR) and Mitch (Seattle, WA), and cousin Ed Bulluck (Asheville, NC). His enduring charm, sense of humor and love of family will be greatly missed.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cleveland Funeral Home is in Charge of arrangements. The online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 31, 2019