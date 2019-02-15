|
James Fredrick "Fred" Richardson Sr. of Marion, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019 in West Memphis at the age of 69. Fred was born in Dyess, Arkansas to parents James and Laverne Richardson. He later in life met and married Sharon (Bennett) Richardson. The two were able to spend the next 45 years together raising their own family before God called him home. Fred was of the Baptist faith. He loved to spend time outdoors hunting and taking care of his antique cars. He was a CPA in the Memphis area for many years. He also had a local office in Marion, James F. Richardson, CPA. Fred was a former City Councilman and Treasurer for the City of Marion. Fred leaves behind his wife Sharon, his son Jim Richardson (Lindsay) of Beebe, Arkansas, his daughter Sara Beth Scott (Ryan) of Germantown, Tennessee, his sister Deborah Storment (Robert) of Redding, California and his grandchild Evan Scott whom he loved beyond measure. He is preceded in death by his parents. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that a contribution be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Both Visitation and Service will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and Service at 12:00 PM. Burial will take place after at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion.
