James G. Hawkins
Dr. James G. Hawkins

Dr. James G Hawkins transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 30, 2020. The viewing is May 5th from 4-6pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home; 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis TN. A private funeral will be held on Wednesday May 6th.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
4:00 - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
MAY
6
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
