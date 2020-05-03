Dr. James G. Hawkins
Dr. James G Hawkins transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 30, 2020. The viewing is May 5th from 4-6pm at R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home; 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis TN. A private funeral will be held on Wednesday May 6th.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.