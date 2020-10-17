Dr James G. Place, II
Knoxville - On October 16, 2020, a peaceful, fall day, Dr. James Gilbert Place II, passed away surrounded by his loving family and friends, ending an active life full of accomplishments and love for his fellow man and his family. Dr. Place was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 400 Everett Road, Knoxville, TN 37934.
Jim was born to Vernon Leroy Place and Lucille Cutliph Place on November 5, 1944 at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia where Vernon was stationed and later returned to Memphis, TN. Jim graduated from high school at Memphis University School (1962), then from colleges, Southwestern University (Rhodes College) in 1966, and University of Tennessee, Memphis, College of Medicine in 1969. After completing residencies in Memphis and North Carolina, he moved to Knoxville in 1981 to work as a Radiologist at Parkwest Hospital where he became Chief of Radiology in 1985 - a position he held until 1996. In 1996 he joined Vista Radiology, P.C. until retirement in 2007.
Dr. Place was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 32 years, Judy Meeks Place, grandparents, James Gilbert Place I and Leona Carroll Place of Arkansas as well as Henry Clay Cutliph II and Mary Higgins Cutliph of Missouri. Parents Vernon Leroy Place and Lucille Cutliph Place of Memphis, great-nephew Jerry Douglas Welch III (Trey), and his best friend John Greer of North Carolina.
He is survived by his son, James Gilbert Place III (Gib) and daughter, Charmian Cutliph Place II and her wife Adrienne Duncan Place along with his pride and joy, grandson Corbin Duncan Place all of Knoxville.
Sisters, Charmian Place Cooper and husband Ken of New York and Connecticut, Terry Place of Memphis; Niece, Charmian Cooper Gartland and husband Peter, along with great-nephew Grayson Gartland of New York; Brother-in-law and friend Francis Meeks of Knoxville; Niece, Lena Meeks of Knoxville and nephews, Dylan Meeks of California, and Mason Meeks of Mississippi; Daughter-in-law's family, Bob, Margaret, Amy, Megan and Lexi Duncan; Family friends, Sherry Schoenfeld and very special friend Jewel Stallions all from Knoxville; Along with many other friends, colleagues, and extended family.
The family will receive friends Monday, October 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at the church with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 20 at 11am at Union Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 local guidelines, social distancing and masks will be asked of all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arnstein Jewish Community Center Preschool, 6800 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Place family. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Dr. Place's Service will be streamed online at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Union-Cumberland-Presbyterian-Church-463250605516/videos/?ref=page_internal&path=%2FUnion-Cumberland-Presbyterian-Church-463250605516%2Fvideos%2F