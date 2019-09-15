Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
James Gibson Nix

James Gibson Nix Obituary
James Gibson Nix

- - James Gibson Nix, 90, departed this life on August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Ambrose James Nix; his mother, Mary Helen Gibson Nix; and his son-in-law, Dr. Mark Allen Wood. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia Anne Tomlinson Nix; his daughter, Dr. Helen E. Wood; and his granddaughter, Lily Anne Wood. Mr. Nix obtained his B.A. degree from Southwestern-at-Memphis (now Rhodes College), completed courses in accounting, business and law, and worked for banking and accounting firms before beginning his tenure as Business Manager for the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. Prior to his work life, Mr. Nix served honorably as a Master Sergeant with the 196th Field Artillery Battalion during the Korean War. Always the "Renaissance man," he was an exceptionally skilled artist who was equally proficient in oils, pastels, watercolor and graphite, as well as woodworking and engraving. He delighted us with his artisan style homemade breads, his beautifully designed flower gardens and his greenhouse full of carefully tended orchids. Throughout the many years, he was a loving and devoted husband, caring father and grandfather and the kindest of friends. He loved animals, appreciated the beauty of nature and regularly supported organizations that represented these values. He was a true gentleman who will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States or to the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 15, 2019
